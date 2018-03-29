Fallbrook Union High School JROTC cadets qualify for national academic competition

Fallbrook Union High School's JROTC cadets Morgan Bitner, Patrick Crilly, Chase Williamson and Audrey Gillcrist will compete at the National Leadership and Academic Bowl in Washington, June 22-26. Not pictured are team alternates Carlos Urbina and Connor Rodriguez. Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – In only its second year of operation, the Fallbrook High School Marine Corps JROTC program has qualified to compete in the National Leadership and Academic Bowl, June 22-26.

All JROTC programs from every branch of the service and Civil Air Patrol nationwide compete for this honor. Only 40 teams nationwide are selected. Each team receives an all-expenses paid trip to Washington for the championship from their respective service. All team members have their academic knowledge tested in two pre-qualifying rounds.

"Last year, our first year in the competition, the cadets made it to the regional level. This year they reached the highest level," retired Lt. Col. Wade, the senior military instructor for the program at FUHS, said.

Cadet team members who achieved this exemplary distinction are Morgan Bitner, Patrick Crilly, Chase Williamson and Audrey Gillcrist and alternates Carlos Urbina and Connor Rodriguez.

"We couldn't be more proud of these students' academic, leadership and teamwork accomplishments," Superintendent Hugo Pedroza said.

Master Sgt. Richardson, the military instructor for the program at FUHS agreed.

"It's really exciting to be a part of these young cadets' development," Richardson said. "These cadets certainly earned their place with the best of best."