It is with great sadness that the family of Floyd C. Weed announces his sudden passing on Saturday, March 17, 2018, at the age of 95.

A native of Arizona, Floyd worked for Shell Oil Co. for 39 years. He started as an office boy in 1940 while attending college and retired as a Purchasing Manager in 1979.

He was an active member of Fallbrook Community Baptist Church, having served on the Leadership Board and as Treasurer.

He served a brief stint in the U.S. Army during World War II. He played on an Arizona State AA12 Championship Basketball Team in his younger years and in later years, enjoyed playing golf.

Floyd is preceded in death by his lovely wife Doryce. He is survived by his daughter, Jessie Bossett, of Riverside, Calif .; his son, Terry Weed of Mission Viejo, Calif., and granddaughter Cassandra Weed of Fountain Valley, Calif.

There was so much more to our Dad and Granddad; he was a kind, compassionate, smart, dapper guy we all loved dearly. He will forever be in our hearts. We love you Dad.

A graveside service in memory of Floyd will be held on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at Old Paths Cemetery in Peoria, Ariz., at 10 a.m.