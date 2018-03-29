Healing prayer and training available from healing ministry

FALLBROOK - The Holy Spirit Healing Ministry team is available Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to pray free of cost for those who are suffering physically, mentally, or emotionally whether they're a Christian or not.

The team provides an accepting, loving, safe, and confidential environment where visitors can come to receive healing prayer from a team of trained Christians who are called for this purpose.

Currently they are offering training for those interested in learning more on how to pray for healing. This training is the first requirement for those interested in joining the ministry, but all are welcome even if they don’t plan on joining the team.

The training will be offered on Saturday, April 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Holy Spirit Healing Ministry located in Old Town Fallbrook, 300 North Brandon, Suite 22. For more information, call Maureen Parker at (760)521-5617 or email HolySpiritHealingMin@gmail.com.

Holy Spirit Healing Ministry is a nonprofit organization through Unforgotten Faces. Training and prayer are free, but donations are welcomed.