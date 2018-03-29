Wheatcroft to speak at Fallbrook Democratic Club's April meeting

Wendy Wheatcroft, director of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense San Diego and founder of San Diegans for Gun Violence Prevention, is the upcoming speaker at the Fallbrook Democratic Club, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 5, at the Hilltop Center in Fallbrook.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Democratic Club will present its monthly meeting 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 5, at the Hilltop Center, 331 E. Elder St., with speaker Wendy Wheatcroft, director of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense San Diego and founder of San Diegans for Gun Violence Prevention.

Wheatcroft will discuss regional grass roots efforts to promote gun safety legislation and increase community involvement to end gun violence. She will outline five specific actions citizens can take, including calling elected officials in support of pending legislation.

Wheatcroft recently was a featured guest on National Public Radio and KPBS-FM 89.5. For more information on Wheatcroft and her organizations, visit http://www.sd4gvp.org.

Various Democratic candidates for office are expected to drop in to the April 5 meeting to introduce themselves.

The Fallbrook Democratic Club meets the first Thursday each month at the Hilltop Center in Fallbrook and hosts a monthly casual coffee meeting the third Wednesday each month at the Fallbrook Coffee Company, 622 S. Mission Road, in Fallbrook.

For more information, visit http://www.fallbrookdemocrats.org or visit them on Facebook or Twitter.