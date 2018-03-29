Pala announces April free events

PALA – Pala Casino Spa & Resort will continue its free events series in April featuring the 60+ Club at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and the underground wine CAVE on weekends.

Due to construction of Pala’s $170 million expansion and renovation, no tribute concerts or performances in Luis Rey’s lounge are scheduled. The 60+ Club will be held in the Pala Events Center.

The free April entertainment schedule includes:

60+ Club, 1 p.m. Tuesdays

● April 3, Heartache Tonight, a tribute to The Eagles.

● April 10, Paperback Writer, a tribute to The Beatles

● April 17, Creedence Relived, a tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival

● April 24, Harmony of Rock, Great Classic Rock Hits of the 70’s

CAVE, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays

● April 1, Desert Rose Duo, Spanish Classical

● April 13, Dove and Reno, Acoustic Pop

● April 14, Chris James, Energy Acoustic Pop/Rock

● April 15, Dove and Reno, Acoustic Pop

● April 20-22, Warren La Plante, Nuevo Flamenco

● April 27, Chris James, Energy Acoustic Pop/Rock

● April 28, Doug Macdonald, Acoustic Pop/Rock

● April 29, Dove and Reno, Acoustic Pop