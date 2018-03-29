Pala announces April free events
Last updated 3/29/2018 at 9:01pm
PALA – Pala Casino Spa & Resort will continue its free events series in April featuring the 60+ Club at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and the underground wine CAVE on weekends.
Due to construction of Pala’s $170 million expansion and renovation, no tribute concerts or performances in Luis Rey’s lounge are scheduled. The 60+ Club will be held in the Pala Events Center.
The free April entertainment schedule includes:
60+ Club, 1 p.m. Tuesdays
● April 3, Heartache Tonight, a tribute to The Eagles.
● April 10, Paperback Writer, a tribute to The Beatles
● April 17, Creedence Relived, a tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival
● April 24, Harmony of Rock, Great Classic Rock Hits of the 70’s
CAVE, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays
● April 1, Desert Rose Duo, Spanish Classical
● April 13, Dove and Reno, Acoustic Pop
● April 14, Chris James, Energy Acoustic Pop/Rock
● April 15, Dove and Reno, Acoustic Pop
● April 20-22, Warren La Plante, Nuevo Flamenco
● April 27, Chris James, Energy Acoustic Pop/Rock
● April 28, Doug Macdonald, Acoustic Pop/Rock
● April 29, Dove and Reno, Acoustic Pop
