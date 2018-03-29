Albertsons to host mobile blood drive April 9

FALLBROOK – Albertsons will host a mobile blood drive in partnership with San Diego Blood Bank, 1-6 p.m., Monday, April 9, in their parking lot at 1133 S. Mission Road in Fallbrook.

About 1 in 7 people entering a hospital need blood. One pint of blood, which is the amount volunteers give when they donate blood, can save up to three lives. Approximately, 38 percent of the U.S. population is eligible to donate blood but less than 10 percent do annually. Since blood is always needed, volunteers are asked to give blood for patients, such as those going through cancer or trauma.

Donors must meet the eligibility requirements, be at least 17 year old or age 16 with required parental consent, weigh at least 114 pounds and be in good health.

It is recommended that donors consume an adequate meal and plenty of fluids before giving. Photo identification must be presented upon signing up to donate.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment for their convenience, but walk-ins are also welcome. To schedule an appointment, call (619) 469-7322 or visit http://www.SanDiegoBloodBank.org.