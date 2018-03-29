Rain barrel pickup event to be held in Fallbrook Public Utility District parking lot

FALLBROOK – Discounted Ivy rain barrels are available for purchase online and can be picked up at the Fallbrook Public Utility District parking lot, 990 E. Mission Road, Sunday, April 15, between noon and 3 p.m. People can also just show up the day of the event and buy one on the spot.

Ivy rain barrels can capture 50 gallons of water for later use.

The district is partnering with San Diego County and Solana Center for Environmental Innovations to make it easy to get high-end, 50-gallon rain barrels to capture and reuse rain water. The barrels, which have many unique features, retail at $129 each but can be had for $90. People can cut the cost to $55 by applying for a $35 rebate.

Residents can buy the barrels online for $90 each at http://www.RainBarrelProgram.org/SD, print the receipt and apply for the $35 rebate at http://www.socalwatersmart.com. Buyers can get up to two $35 rebates and will need a copy of their water bill.

Bring the receipt to FPUD, April 15. Help will be available for loading barrels into vehicles.

The rebates come from wholesaler Metropolitan Water District and rebate checks take about five weeks to arrive in mailboxes. Buyers should first make sure they're eligible as it is a one-time rebate application. If someone has received a rain barrel rebate from Metropolitan in the past, they won't be eligible for another one.