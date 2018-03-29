Bonsall Woman's Club welcomes new members

The Bonsall Woman's Club's newest members are, from left, Carla Boldt, Maureen DeBona, Nancy Paulson, Jennifer Morlan, Connie Jordan and Deborah Baker. Not pictured is Roxana Ahmadiford. Courtesy photo

BONSALL – The Bonsall Woman's Club held a new members' luncheon, March 15, at the home of Phyllis Zenz, the membership chair and second vice president, and welcomed seven new members to the club.

Club members provided the new members with a presentation of the variety of activities offered within the club, including book club, antiques study group, writer's workshop and chorus. The club has a crafts group that makes one-of-a-kind gifts for sale. The Bonsall Woman's Club also hosts an annual luncheon and fashion show and a Christmas luncheon.

Proceeds from all events are channeled to support a variety of local charities as well as fund a scholarship program. Some of the charities supported in the past are the San Diego Burn Institute, Canine Companions, the Foundation for Senior Care, Fallbrook Music Society, REINS therapeutic horsemanship for the handicap and Critter Causes.

The club participates in several conservation issues including the Adopt-A-Road Program and provides support in public affairs such as citizenship, international outreach and several military assistance programs.

Following the presentations, all new members were treated to lunch prepared by the Bonsall Woman's Club board members.

The Bonsall Woman's Club is also part of the Federation of Women's Clubs, which is divided into districts in California, then nationally and internationally.

All ladies in the area are welcome to join and participate in the monthly meetings, which includes a nice lunch, entertaining and informative programs and a social time. The club meets on the first Thursday of the month, September through June, at the Golf Club of California, 3742 Flowerwood Lane, in Fallbrook. The doors open 9 a.m., and the meeting begins 10 a.m. with the program and lunch following. Call Peggy Durling at (760) 330-6908 to make reservations to attend any club meeting.

For more information, visit http://www.bonsallwomansclub.org.