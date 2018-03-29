Sex trafficking to be discussed April 12

FALLBROOK - Retired FBI special agent Masayo Halpin will present a program on "Combating Sex Trafficking" at the Fallbrook Library Thursday, April 12, at 6 p.m. The program is free and part of the Friends of the Fallbrook Library Lecture Series.

This talk would benefit any parent, grandparent or young person who desires to be informed. Sex trafficking is one of the fastest growing industries in the world, and San Diego County is not immune to the problem, including the greater Fallbrook area.

Halpin served as the Crimes Against Children coordinator and created the Innocence Lost Task Force (ILTF). The ILTF consisted of four local law enforcement agencies and the FBI. It investigated cases involving the commercial sexual exploitation of children. The ILTF collaborated with the non-governmental organizations to focus on services for the victims of sex trafficking.

While at the FBI, Halpin also served as a legal advisor and was a member of the Hostage Negotiation Team and Evidence Response Team. She ended her career at the FBI as a recruiter and working Community Outreach. Prior to joining the FBI, she was an attorney in Philadelphia, Penn.