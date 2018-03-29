Time extension granted for Campus Park West tentative map

The county's Department of Planning and Development Services has approved a time extension for the Campus Park West tentative map.

PDS director Mark Wardlaw made a preliminary decision March 13 to extend the tentative map to July 18, 2023. The preliminary decision was subject to a hearing by the county's Planning Commission which allowed a member of the public or a Planning Commission member to request a full hearing on the preliminary decision. The hearing was held March 23, and the lack of an objection made the time extension final and effective immediately.

A tentative parcel map becomes a final map after all conditions of the tentative map, other than those for which permits cannot be issued until a final map is recorded, are fulfilled. A final map is required for grading and building permits, although the conditions of a final map include a grading plan. The standard county procedure is to require the final map within three years of the tentative map approval, although the deadline to record the final map may be extended.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved the 116.5-acre Campus Park West project on June 18, 2014. Campus Park West will consist of 283 multi-family dwelling units, 513,000 square feet of commercial use, 120,000 square feet of limited industrial use, and 31 acres of biological open space. The tentative map had an expiration date of July 18, 2017, although if an application for a time extension is filed prior to the map's expiration the owner is not in default if the extension is granted after the expiration date.

Some of the land was already within the Rainbow Municipal Water District, San Diego County Water Authority, and Metropolitan Water District of Southern California boundaries, and the post-approval activity for Campus Park West included annexing the remaining land into Rainbow, the CWA, and MWD.

A delay in the issuance of required state and federal permits delayed the completion of the annexation prerequisites, and the conditions for a final map also include construction and financing of improvements outside the Campus Park West boundaries. Those circumstances were considered when Pappas Investments filed a request for a time extension on April 4, 2017. The time extension process included a notice of the application to properties within 300 feet of the exterior boundaries prior to PDS staff review of the extension request.

Although no changes to the tentative map occurred, Wardlaw's decision also approved an update of the project conditions and an addendum to the Environmental Impact Report to reflect updated requirements.