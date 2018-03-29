A Thank you to caring communities

There will never be enough space to iterate the many kindnesses shown to us by the community following the Lilac fire. One instance is especially meaningful.

On December 7, we were away from Bonsall and had taken nothing with us. I didn’t even have my handbag - only my driver’s license! Our home on Wrightwood Road was totally destroyed, along with contents acquired over 50 years of marriage. My wedding ring was gone, and our golden anniversary was coming December 29.

Out of nowhere the LDS Stake (I believe it was #7) arrived with a flotilla of experienced, organized and dedicated people who for hours dug and raked and sifted through the terrible ash, pulling out “bits and pieces” and then cataloguing the debris on film for later documentation. A miracle occurred when, a few hours into the morning, my husband walked to me with my ring in his hand - and asked me if I would marry him again!

I hated to let the ring out of my sight, but took a “leap of faith” up to The Jewelry Connection on Main Street. The diamonds had turned milky, the silver band was badly scorched and scratched. The second miracle was the complete resurrection of my ring by James, Rocky and Kathie. It sparkles now as beautifully as ever, and is a symbol for both of us of the caring support we continue to experience from our communities of Bonsall and Fallbrook.

Thank you Everyone!

Vaughan & Barrie Grant