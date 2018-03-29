NRA only represents gun manufacturers

We have to talk about the gun problem in America. Yes, we need to talk more about mental health and yes we have a lot of violent media. But every single country in the world has people fighting mental health issues. And Hollywood exports violent movies and video games to all corners of the globe. Yet gun violence is our uniquely American problem. It is the guns that cause it. We must face it.

Since 1996, the NRA-backed Dickey Amendment has prevented the CDC from funding any sort of studies into gun violence. This research ban means we are essentially working blind in trying to tackle this issue. Congressman Dickey himself regretted the ban before passing away and urged Congress to allow the CDC to begin funding research once again.

So what can we as citizens do in the face of so much violence and anti-research leadership? We can vote. I urge you to vote for members of Congress who have a “D” next to their name. Yes, I know this might pain some Fallbrookians, but as a gun owner myself, I know that the NRA does not look out for my rights. The NRA is the lobbying arm of gun manufacturers. Not hunters, not sportsmen, and not law-abiding citizens who just want to protect their homes. They protect those, and only those, who make and sell guns. Period.

Enough is enough. Congressman Duncan Hunter does not listen to his constituents in this regard and it’s time for him to be voted out of office.

Jennifer Montgomery