FHS places 33 student-athletes on winter sports All-Academic Team

Soccer player Hannah DiVerde is one of 33 Fallbrook High student-athletes on the San Diego Union-Tribune's winter sports All-Academic Team.

Girls soccer player Audrey Petersen, with a GPA of 4.30, heads a roster of 33 student-athletes from Fallbrook High School that made the San Diego Union-Tribune's winter sports All-Academic Team, which was announced March 21.

The All-Academic Team honors juniors and seniors who participate in a California Interscholastic Federation-approved varsity sport and maintain a cumulative, weighted grade-point average of 3.0 or better.

All San Diego Section schools were invited to submit the names of qualifying student-athletes and 4,202 met the criteria for inclusion on the All-Academic Team. There are approximately 170,000 high school students in the San Diego Section.

Petersen, a junior who led Fallbrook High's winter sports participants in GPA, played as a midfielder for the Lady Warriors soccer team and earned second-team All-Valley League honors. Petersen was one of 10 players on the girls soccer team to make the All-Academic Team.

Nine Fallbrook High athletes made the All-Academic Team with a GPA of 4.0 or higher. Joining Petersen with that distinction are: junior water polo player Kaitlyn Callagher, 4.28; junior soccer player Ishmael Guadarrama, 4.23; junior soccer player Karina Bulli, 4.20; senior water polo player Ella Hearn, 4.16; junior water polo player Kendra Donoghue, 4.14; junior soccer player Hannah DiVerde, 4.10; junior basketball player Cassidy Tucker, 4.03; and junior soccer player Nikel Villa, 4.03.

"We are so proud of our student-athletes for modeling their daily commitment to academics and their team," said David Farkas, principal of Fallbrook High. "We have no doubt these goal-oriented students will be successful in everything they set out to accomplish."

Following is the list of Fallbrook High student-athletes who made the U-T's winter sports All-Academic Team.

Boys Basketball

Anthony Garcia, junior, 3.00

Malachi Gordon, junior, 3.20

Jackson Kuran, junior, 3.60

Girls Basketball

Riley Sullivan, senior, 3.33

Cassidy Tucker, junior, 4.03

Alyssa Ware, senior, 3.00

Jessica Wilbert, junior, 3.93

Boys Soccer

Matthew Bridgeman, junior, 3.50

Julian Cortes, junior, 3.26

Ishmael Guadarrama, junior, 4.23

Francisco Mariscal, senior, 3.05

Pedro Penaloza, junior, 3.40

Craig Person, junior, 3.27

Girls Soccer

Karina Bulli, junior, 4.20

Hannah DiVerde, junior, 4.10

Vanessa Hernandez, junior, 3.97

Jesica Martinez, senior, 3.29

Audrey Petersen, junior, 4.30

Gisselle Rivera, senior, 3.24

Leslie Romo, senior, 3.90

Belana Roser, senior, 3.67

Monica Saltz, senior, 3.38

Nikel Villa, junior, 4.03

Girls Water Polo

Kaitlyn Callagher, junior, 4.28

Kendra Donoghue, junior, 4.14

Ella Hearn, senior, 4.16

Emma Larsen, junior, 3.73

Natalie Travers, senior, 3.51

Gabriela Vazzana, junior, 3.40

Natalie Wood, junior, 3.94

Boys Wrestling

Dylan Livingston, senior, 3.52

Curtis Permito, junior, 3.20

Azure Romero, junior, 3.01