Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Daughters of Norway to learn about antique lace

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/7/2018 at 3:33pm



FALLBROOK – The Daughters of Norway Hulda Garborg Lodge #49 will be learning about the Scandinavian history of lace at its meeting Saturday, April 14.

Barb Gulden from the antique lace guild will speak about the different regions and lace types. She teaches bobbin lace making and attendees can bring their antique lace to the meeting to see if she can help identify it. The cultural program starts at 11 a.m.

All women of Scandinavian heritage are welcome to attend the Daughters of Norway meetings held the second Saturday of each month at the Fallbrook Woman’s Club, 238 W. Mission Road. The business meeting starts at 10 a.m. Following the cultural program is lunch at noon.

For additional information, contact Denise Benson at (714) 926-8362 or retroruthie@gmail.com.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017