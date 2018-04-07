Daughters of Norway to learn about antique lace

FALLBROOK – The Daughters of Norway Hulda Garborg Lodge #49 will be learning about the Scandinavian history of lace at its meeting Saturday, April 14.

Barb Gulden from the antique lace guild will speak about the different regions and lace types. She teaches bobbin lace making and attendees can bring their antique lace to the meeting to see if she can help identify it. The cultural program starts at 11 a.m.

All women of Scandinavian heritage are welcome to attend the Daughters of Norway meetings held the second Saturday of each month at the Fallbrook Woman’s Club, 238 W. Mission Road. The business meeting starts at 10 a.m. Following the cultural program is lunch at noon.

For additional information, contact Denise Benson at (714) 926-8362 or retroruthie@gmail.com.