Fallbrook Women's Connection presents 'Spring into Clutter Cleaning'

FALLBROOK - The Fallbrook Women's Connection welcomes a "Spring into Clutter Cleaning" event, 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, April 20, which will include a delicious brunch at the Grand Tradition Estate & Gardens in the beautifully remodeled Beverly Mansion.

The Fallbrook Women's Connection invites all ladies to come and enjoy some tips on clutter cleaning. Penny Lambright will be presenting the latest tips in how to organize and remove clutter. In January 2004, Lambright was featured in a segment of "Dateline, NBC" for Clutter Cleaners. In early 2010, Lambright filmed a segment for TLC, "Hoarders – Buried Alive." She was a member of the Orange County Task Force on Hoarding and served on the executive board. In 2011, Patriots and Paws, which Lambright serves as the founder and CEO, started serving veterans and since then, they have served almost 5,000 veterans and their families. They are an all-volunteer organization, and last year put in over 14,500 volunteer hours.

The guest speaker, Lynne Leite, is a published author and contributor for "Chicken Soup For the Soul." She will be sharing, "How to be a princess or Do you ever feel like the Mad Hatter?"

Pianist, Jean Dixon, will provide beautiful music.

The cost per ticket is $22, cash or check, which includes brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, located at the corner of Mission and Grand Tradition Way near the Econo Lodge. Free child care will be provided for younger children with reservations. To make a reservation, call Ginny at (760) 723-3633 or Marilyn at (760) 728-2866 or email Fallbrookwomen@roadrunner.com. The event is sponsored by Stonecroft.