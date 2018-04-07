Scholarship pageant takes place April 7

FALLBROOK – Two groups of eight young ladies each will compete in the Miss Fallbrook and Miss Teen Fallbrook Scholarship Pageant Saturday, April 7 at the Bob Burton Center for Performing Arts on the campus of Fallbrook Union High School.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets purchased at the venue are $20 cash that night.

For more information on the pageant you may contact Sherri Trombetta at sherritrombetta@att.net or any Fallbrook Village Rotary member.