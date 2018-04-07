Encore Club presents The Glitz and Glamour Gala

FALLBROOK - Fallbrook Encore Club shared with Fallbrook Newcomers Club The Glitz and Glamour Gala, a star-studded luncheon with games and prizes, March 15. The event was held in the Eagle's View ballroom at Pechanga Resort. The theme was old Hollywood, so guests wearing gaudy outfits, feather boas, wonderful hats and jewels completed the atmosphere of glamour.

Every table competed in a modeling competition. Each group received a bag of stick-on flowers, leis and other decorative items. One table mate was chosen to be the model. They were dressed in a black trash bag, and everyone at the table helped to decorate them, before modelling the results for the whole room. Prizes were given by unanimous vote.

Fallbrook Encore Club is a social club with monthly activities, including cards, mah jong, luncheons, book club, gardening club, RV trips and potlucks, etc. There are special events held throughout the year as well, like the Glitz and Glamour Gala.

The club's business meeting is held the first Tuesday of each month. Coffee and treats are served 9:30 a.m., and the meeting starts at 10 a.m. at the Fallbrook United Methodist Church on Green Canyon Road. Guests are always welcome to join in at the many activities held throughout the month.