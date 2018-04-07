Stergulz to judge Fallbrook Art Association's annual Plein Air Competition and Show

"Windows to the Soul" is a work by Richard Stergulz, the upcoming speaker for the Fallbrook Art Association and judge of the Plein Air Competition and Show.

FALLBROOK - The Fallbrook Art Association announced their annual Plein Air Competition and Show, Wednesday, April 25, at Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, in Fallbrook.

The one-day event is open to all artists. Participants can sign in 10 a.m. with their $20 entry fee or $25 for non-members and have their materials stamped. They can paint any subject on the grounds and must return the finished painting no later than 3 p.m. This year's judge is Richard Stergulz. Cash prizes will be awarded to first-, second- and third-place winners. The awards presentation will be held 4 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.fallbrookartassn.org or to view location photos, visit http://www.grandtraditions.com.

Stergulz is an Illinois native who by the age of eight knew he wanted to be an artist. He graduated from the American Academy of Art in Chicago in 1983 and began a successful commercial art career. After 12 years of commercial art, Stergulz said he felt it was time to fine tune his fine art style. He moved to California in 1995 and started painting for himself in a realistic style with a touch of Russian impressionism.

"I admire the Russian Impressionists, especially Nickolai Fechin, for their intense brush strokes that exude passion into their paintings. I also admire Norman Rockwell for his amazing drawing ability and the volume of work he produced in his lifetime," Stergulz said.

He said he also admires John Singer Sargent for his portrait work.

"His portraits give a sense of reality but still have a painterly style which I hope to aspire to," he said.

Stergulz works in oils on masonite board. His work is mostly figurative, he said, and he has started plein air painting as much as possible. He teaches class four days a week as well as doing demonstrations for most of the art associations in San Diego and Riverside counties. His work hangs in galleries in Santa Monica, Idyllwild and Vista, California. His paintings have won numerous awards from "Best of Show" to "People's Choice."

Stergulz and Leslie Sweetland have opened an art school and retreat called The Green Art House at Pala Mesa Resort, 2001 Old Hwy 395, in Fallbrook. Their website is http://www.thegreenarthouse.org.

Richard Stergulz, the upcoming speaker for the Fallbrook Art Association and judge of the Plein Air Competition and Show, presents his work, "Capellirossi."

Stergulz is also the guest artist at the next Fallbrook Art Association meeting. The public is invited to the meeting Saturday, April 21, at 9:30 a.m. at The Fallbrook Women's Club, 238 W. Mission Road. The meeting will include a critique of members' paintings, one work each, 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., followed by Stergulz' demonstration, painting in oil.

After the demonstration, he will conduct a workshop from 1-4 p.m. in oils. The workshop is open to both beginners and advanced painters, members and non-members. The cost for members is $40, with $35 going to the artist and $5 to the art association, and the cost for non-members is $50, with $45 going to the artist and $5 to the art association.

To register, call Carol Reardon at (760) 731-6677. Participants need to register in advance by sending in checks to reserve a spot. When a spot is reserved, Reardon will email a list of supplies to bring and the class agenda.