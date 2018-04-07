Prepare garden beds for spring and beyond

FALLBROOK – Gardening enthusiasts may have been thinking about their landscape plans throughout the winter, eager to once again get their hands dirty with soil. Whether a home gardener is making preparations for edible crops or beautiful flowers, they must take time to make the soil amenable to planting.

To establish hearty, durable plants, gardeners can focus on three main areas: addressing soil composition, cultivating and adding nutrients.

First, account for the current soil composition. Many gardeners prefer growing a variety of plants in their gardens. Such an approach requires tak...