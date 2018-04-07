Pala radio station breaks in new call sign

PALA - Effective March 23, 2018, the North County FM station at 91.3, which is owned and operated by the Pala Band of Mission Indians, has adopted the new FCC-authorized call sign "KPRI," with the initials standing for "Kupa Pala Rez Indians."

The station will continue to be known as Rez Radio 91.3-FM. The radio station said they maintain their commitment to local programming, including a wide variety of rock, reggae, blues, country, native and other local music, as well as maintaining North County's only local broadcast news presence, with a legal ID that "actually says what we stand for."

Fifty years ago, an FM radio station in San Diego with the call letters "KPRI" made the switch from anonymous "elevator" music to a very hip, aware and "turned on" newly evolving format that would come to be known as album-oriented rock, but it was still considered hippy or "underground" music, the station said. They played rock music, that while still blues-derived, generally had a message – sometimes political. It didn't need to be a chart success like those churned out at hit-factory record labels and get played every 90 minutes on the Top 40 stations of the day, they said. Groups like Traffic, the Jimi Hendrix Experience, the Grateful Dead, Moby Grape, Big Brother and the Holding Company and Jefferson Airplane gradually took over the frequency, beginning with shows in the middle of the night, they station said. By the middle of 1968, the undeniable appeal of this new wave of rock became what KPRI did 24 hours a day. The station was involved with the vibrant 60s youth movement, and by reflecting tastes and current culture of its listeners, it represented and looked out for San Diego's new generation.

The Rez Radio station is on the Pala Indian Reservation.

Rez Radio said they seek to promote the same kind of integrity in their mission to super-serve the local San Luis Rey River Valley community – especially Pala and the other local reservations – and in the process, honor the heritage of the call letters "KPRI." A large part of the music programming will include many of those same artists that made the original KPRI in San Diego a leader in its time, the station said. The station's sign off is "Chemesh Ataxem Kuupangax (We are the People from Kupa), Kupa Pala Rez Indians, K-P-R-I. Rockin' in Pala."

Rez Radio 91.3 KPRI-FM streams live 24/7 on iHeartRadio and TuneIn and can be dialed up on any phone at (712) 775-5748. More information about Rez Radio 91.3 is available at http://www.palatribe.com/pala-radio with a new website coming soon at http://www.RezRadio.FM.