Plans for skate park are updated

Fallbrook – At the end of 2017, Fallbrook Skatepark announced that the skatepark would no longer be built at Ingold Sports Park and that the priority in 2018 would be to seek a new site to host the park.

In January 2018, members of the County Service Area 81 Local Parks Advisory Committee, which is made up of Fallbrook residents appointed by the county supervisor’s office, voted to have direction from the county Parks & Recreation Department to research and establish a list of properties in Fallbrook suitable for achieving multiple local park priorities, including skate elements.

This new direction presents a change for Fallbrook Skatepark. County Park Land Dedication Ordinance funds could be used to purchase park land. These funds could also be used to design and develop a new local park in Fallbrook. The county and community stakeholders can also pursue alternate funding sources to augment the overall project. Fallbrook Skatepark is now focusing on fundraising activities with the interest of partnering with the county on the ongoing maintenance and operation of skate elements. Fallbrook Skatepark will still contribute input to the overall park design.

Typically, there needs to be five years of maintenance funds raised and in a trust account before the park opens. The amount required will depend on the final park design. The money currently in Fallbrook Skatepark accounts, which has been donated thus far for the skate elements and any upcoming fundraising activities, will be applied to the maintenance trust fund account.