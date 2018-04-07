All politics are local

Let’s look at politics from our vantage point in Fallbrook. In the 5th Supervisorial District, declared candidate Kern Gothe was involved in an Oceanside City Council recall action. Firefighters and a union backed the recall at a cost of roughly $250,000. Gothe had 11 identified defense donors, nine of which were from real estate and builder entities, according to https://ballotpedia.org/Jerry_Kern_recall,_City_of_Oceanside_(December_2009)#Cost_of_recall_election.

The 5th District for which he is running will have major development issues to resolve soon. Signatures are being collected to put the “Safeguard our San Diego Countryside” initiative on the November ballot, which would require a countywide ballot for all major developments.

The menu also includes 75th district incumbent Assemblywoman Marie Waldron, timed out 38th District state Sen. Joel Anderson, the open 49th Congressional District seat, incumbent Duncan Hunter for the 50th District, the open 5th Supervisorial District, all the state government offices.

Let me say at the outset that I think little remote Fallbrook is mostly underserved by the state legislators, the supervisors and El Cajon-centric Duncan Hunter. They follow either the money or a mantra handed them. They don’t reflect my interests. Anderson has his eye on the 2nd District super seat being vacated by Dine Jacob, who has also timed out. His visibility in Fallbrook was essentially nil. Anderson answers mostly to outside money including Koch funds source “ALEC.” An evaluation of Anderson can be seen at https://escondidograpevine.com/2017/03/04/follow-the-money-joel-anderson-edition.

We’ll have to wait and see who’s running for the 38th District but we ought to warn the 2nd super district people.