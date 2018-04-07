Greenwood improves boys 11-dive school record to 482.65

Joseph Greenwood broke his own school record for 11 dives March 17 when he scored 482.65 points to win the boys 11-dive event of the Early Season Diving Invitational meet at the Fallbrook High School pool.

"I was definitely expecting to get a lot lower of a score," said Greenwood, who is a senior at Oasis High School and competes for Fallbrook High School under the CIF San Diego Section's Multi-School Teams Status policy which allows athletes from certain schools to play for a specified other team. "When I saw 482 that was a huge surprise."

The three judges' scores for each dive are added and multiplied by the degree of difficulty. Greenwood began with an inward dive pike with a 1.5 degree of difficulty and was given scores of 8.5, 9, and 8.5. A back dive tuck with a 1.5 degree of difficulty resulted in scores of 6.5, 7.5, and 8.5. His reverse 1 1/2 somersault with a 1.5 degree of difficulty earned him scores of 5, 6.5, and 6.

A back 1 1/2 somersault half twist free has a 2.1 degree of difficulty and Greenwood obtained scores of 8, 8, and 7.5. His forward 2 1/2 somersault pike with a 2.6 degree of difficulty gave him scores of 6.5, 7, and 6. A reverse dive tuck has a 1.6 degree of difficulty, and Greenwood obtained scores of 6, 7.5, and 7.5. His forward 1 1/2 somersault pike with a 1.7 degree of difficulty received scores of 7.5, 8.5, and 8.

He had a 2.3 degree of difficulty for his back 1 1/2 somersault pike and was given scores of 5.5, 6, and 6.5. The forward 1 1/2 somersault 1 twist free dive is assessed a 2.2 degree of difficulty and Greenwood's dive resulted in scores of 6.5, 7.5, and 7.5. An inward 1 1/2 somersault pike dive has a 2.4 degree of difficulty and the judges awarded Greenwood 8, 7, and 7 points.

Greenwood closed out his competition with a forward 1 1/2 somersault two twists free dive, which has a 2.6 degree of difficulty, and he was given scores of 7.5, 7, and 7.5. "I knew I needed to nail it pretty good. I did," he said.

Greenwood said his final dive was the most stressful. "You want to finish off with a banger," he said.

"I was expecting him to do well," said meet organizer Sean Redmond, who is also one of Fallbrook High School's diving coaches along with Terry Erard.

The May 6, 2017, 11-Dive Championship Meet at Fallbrook included a score of 414.50 points by Greenwood, which broke the 2013 school record of 398.45 set by Rickey Stephens. Greenwood took first place in that event.

Last year Greenwood also broke Stephens' six-dive school record; in 2014 Stephens accumulated 250.80 points on six dives. On March 17, 2017, Fallbrook hosted Escondido Charter in a non-league dual meet and Greenwood's six dives totaled 262.40 points. Greenwood later improved his six-dive school record to 290.55 points.

"He will have a higher score later on this season," Redmond said of Greenwood's new 11-dive record.

"There were a couple of dives that were not right on," Redmond said. "There's room for improvement and I think that will happen as the season goes on."

Greenwood practices with the Crown Valley club in Laguna Niguel and is coached by Crown Valley instructors Curt Wilson and Dave Mickle as well as by Redmond and Erard.

Greenwood was one of two Fallbrook winners at the meet. A score of 137.95 points gave freshman Hayden Orchard first place in the boys six-dive event.

"I thought it was great," Redmond said of Orchard's win.

Jenna Jedlicki, an Escondido Charter freshman who dives with the Fallbrook Associated Swim Team club program, won the girls six-dive event with a score of 126.00 points. Fallbrook sophomore Cassidy Ewig was second with 114.25 points.

Kelly Hanlon placed fourth in the girls 11-dive event, but the Fallbrook junior accumulated 302.90 points. The score was the first over 300 for Hanlon. "It shows the amount of work she's put in since last year," Redmond said.