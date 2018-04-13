Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FHS dance students to perform April 12, 13

 
Last updated 4/13/2018 at 1:01pm



FALLBROOK - Fallbrook High School Dance program is putting on their annual spring dance concert April 12 and 13. The production showcases 140 high school dancers, performing choreography from professionals, alumni and their own student created pieces.

The performances will be held in the Bob Burton Theater at the high school, 2400 S. Stage Coach Lane. There will be a 3:30 p.m. bargain matinee on Thursday, April 12 for $5 general admission, followed by an evening performance at 7 p.m., for $10. The final performance will be Friday, April 13 at 7 p.m., with tickets $8 presale, $10 at the d...



