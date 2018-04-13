Grange offers workshop on owning, riding horses

RAINBOW - Anyone who loves horses and is interested in owning and/or riding one is invited to a free informational workshop hosted by Rainbow Valley Grange Saturday, April 21, 2 to 4 p.m. Grange member Tauni Beckmann, an ICP certified instructor for the United States Eventing Association, and the owner of So Cal Eventing, will be giving the presentation and answering questions.

Topics to be covered include riding disciplines; school credit, grants and scholarships through equestrian programs; training, exercising and caring for a horse. The grange hall is located at 2160 Rainbow Valley Blvd. For more information, contact Suzy at rainbowvalleygrange@gmail.com.