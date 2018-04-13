Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Grange offers workshop on owning, riding horses

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/13/2018 at 12:45pm



RAINBOW - Anyone who loves horses and is interested in owning and/or riding one is invited to a free informational workshop hosted by Rainbow Valley Grange Saturday, April 21, 2 to 4 p.m. Grange member Tauni Beckmann, an ICP certified instructor for the United States Eventing Association, and the owner of So Cal Eventing, will be giving the presentation and answering questions.

Topics to be covered include riding disciplines; school credit, grants and scholarships through equestrian programs; training, exercising and caring for a horse. The grange hall is located at 2160 Rainbow Valley Blvd. For more information, contact Suzy at rainbowvalleygrange@gmail.com.


 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 04/14/2018 20:55