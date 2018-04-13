Jeremiah's Ranch events include drumming and crafts

Clark Edmond of HeartBeats Drumming is the upcoming director of a drumming event for Jeremiah's Ranch, Saturday, April 21.

FALLBROOK – Jeremiah's Ranch, a Fallbrook-based nonprofit which supports people with developmental disabilities such as autism and Down syndrome, has two inclusive events scheduled for April.

Clark Edmond of HeartBeats Drumming will facilitate an interactive drumming event, 5-8 p.m., Saturday, April 21, at Jeremiah's Ranch headquarters, 911 E Elder St., behind Emmanuel Baptist Church. Drumming has health, wellness and recreational benefits for those with developmental disabilities. Dinner will be catered by Z Cafe at the free event. Mentors are provided for people with developmental disabilities. RSVP for the event at info@jeremiahsranch.org.

Jeremiah's Ranch support group meetings are funded by a grant from Fallbrook Regional Health District.

Karen Douglas will facilitate a free craft workshop, 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 28, at Jeremiah's Ranch headquarters, 911 E Elder St. Participants will leave their creations behind to be sold at craft bazaars later in the year. The participants will receive 50 percent of the sales of their craft holiday decorations as they are sold. RSVP with Karen Douglas at karenalec@roadrunner.com.

For more information, visit http://www.jeremiahsranch.org.