Kindergarten Roundup set for April 18

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District invites all incoming kindergarten students for the 2018-2019 school year to attend a “Roundup” 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 18. The following school sites will host an informational get-together: Fallbrook Street School, La Paloma Elementary School including Fallbrook Homeschool Academy, Live Oak Elementary School, William H. Frazier Elementary School, Mary Fay Pendleton School and San Onofre School. Parents interested in Maie Ellis Elementary School, the FUESD dual language campus, may choose to attend that informational meetin...