Specially created art to benefit Out of the Ashes fund

FALLBROOK – In an effort to raise funds for the victims of the Lilac fire, Gracey Lane Farm will have a booth on the Artist Walk on Alvarado Sunday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Farm owner Jen Phillips is teaming up with artist Jeannie Jeffries to offer art pieces related to the fire. They are pledging 50 percent of profits made that day to the Out of the Ashes fund.

Art pieces at their booth will include works created for the "Out of the Ashes" series, acrylic pour and resin on avocado wood in various shapes and sizes, as well as some other fun handmade avocado and art collaborative pieces. For anyone who has enough art for their home, they suggest buying a piece for one of the victims who is in the process waiting for or rebuilding their home.

Gracey Lane Farm will ensure any piece purchased as a gift for one of the victims will be delivered to them. They will also have pens available if the buyer would like to write a personal note on the back of the piece.

Phillips said Gracey Lane Farm chose to support the Out of the Ashes fund because the money raised will go directly into the hands of residents who are most in need from the effects of the Lilac fire.

For more information, see the Out of the Ashes fund announcement on this page.