BONSALL – World-renowned Liberty Horse performer, trainer and former star of the acclaimed Cavalia, Sylvia Zerbini returns to Horse Spirit Ranch, Saturday, May 19, and Sunday, May 20, to teach a clinic, “Beyond the Stick.”

Zerbini orchestrates every movement of eight to 10 white Arabians through body language and voice control. She communicates with the horses and teaches them to perform in this manner.

At the clinic, guests will learn how to communicate with their horse using body language. The “Beyond the Stick” Liberty Clinic will teach riders how to use their body posture, eye contact and voice cues to achieve the direct response that will transform their relationship with their horse. Zerbini uses her expertise to work with participants and their horses.

Horse Spirit Ranch is located at 3712 Valle Del Sol, in Bonsall. Full two-day participation with one horse is $750. The deadline to register is April 20.

Auditors are welcome. The fee is $65 per day or $125 for both days and includes a light breakfast, catered lunch, seating and snacks. The deadline for auditors is May 6.

Contact Lynne Hayes at (760) 822-3579 or lynne@horsespiritranch.net to register or for more information.