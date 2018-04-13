Water of Life to have booth at Avocado Festival

These crocheted animals, made by women in Cambodia, will be available at the Water of Life booth at the Avocado Festival.

FALLBROOK - To support the Water of Life ministry in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, some local residents will be selling crocheted animals made by the Cambodia Crocheting Sisters at the avocado festival April 15.

Water of Life is directed by former Fallbrook resident Randy Fleming who first moved to Cambodia in 2005 after selling his Christian bookstore here. The ministry now includes an orphanage, Music Teaching Center, sports program and classes in English, chemistry and algebra.

More information will be available at their booth and can be found at http://www.wateroflifecambodia.com.