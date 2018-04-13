Workshop to show how to restore burnt land

FALLBROOK – Mission Resource Conservation District invited the public to attend a free workshop, “Fire and Drought,” at the Fallbrook Public Utility District Boardroom, located at 990 East Mission Road, 1-3 p.m., Sunday, April 29.

Alden Hough, with Sky Mountain Permaculture Institute, will discuss how 6 acres of scorched earth that was burned during the 2014 Cocos Fire was restored into a fire-safe, drought-tolerant rainwater harvesting garden.

Using materials from the site, Hough was able to transform erosion prone areas into water-saving solutions. Permaculture techniques, such as hugelkultur or buried logs that decompose into sponges for storing water and nutrients for plant, and swales, significantly reduce the need for supplemental irrigation. The site has the ability to grow food, provide habitat to beneficial insects and animals and is visually beautiful.

To RSVP for this workshop, or for any questions, contact Karla Standridge at (760) 728-1332 or karla@missionrcd.org. Snacks and refreshments will be provided.