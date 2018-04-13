Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Writers Read presents novella author and essayist Sara Marchant

 
Last updated 4/13/2018 at 12:44pm

FALLBROOK – Writers Read at Fallbrook Library will feature author Sara Marchant 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, in the community room. Marchant will read from her novella "Let Me Go," from the "Running Wild Novella Anthology" and other works.

The free reading session begins with open mic for poetry and prose, followed by the author presentation, discussion and book signing.

Marchant's writing has been published in the women of color anthology, "All the Women in My Family Sing," "The Manifest Station," "Every Writer's Resource," "Full Grown People," "Brilliant Flash Fiction," "The Coachella Review," "Writers Resist," "East Jasmine Review" and "ROAR."

Copies of "Running Wild Novella Anthology" will be available for sale and signing at the reading.

Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road, between Alvarado and Fig streets, in Fallbrook.

The next Writers Read, Tuesday, May 8, will feature author and veterinarian Suzy Fincham-Gray and her memoir, "My Patient and Other Animals." Visit http://www.ExcuseMeImWriting.com for details.

For more information, contact Kit-Bacon Gressitt at kbgressitt@gmail.com or (760) 522-1064.

 
