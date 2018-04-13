Arts in the Park to be held April 29
Last updated 4/13/2018 at 1:07pm
FALLBROOK – The new board of directors of Rally for Children has announced that this year's Arts in the Park event will be held Sunday, April 29, at Live Oak Park.
Rally for Children recently donated $15,000 to fund several nonprofit groups providing programs and projects to children in the local community. For event and membership information, please visit www.rallyforchildren.org....
