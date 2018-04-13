Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fitzpatrick to speak on Parkinson's stem cell research

 
Last updated 4/13/2018 at 1:24pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Parkinson’s Support group will hold their monthly meeting, 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, April 27, in the fellowship hall of Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane. The meetings are held the fourth Friday of each month.

This month’s speaker, Edward Fitzpatrick, will focus on the topic “Stem Cell Research Update benefiting those with Parkinson.”

Fitzpatrick is a longtime resident of Fallbrook and has served on the countywide Parkinson Support Group board of directors. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease 11 years ago. As a patient of...



