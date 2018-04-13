Fitzpatrick to speak on Parkinson's stem cell research

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Parkinson’s Support group will hold their monthly meeting, 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, April 27, in the fellowship hall of Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane. The meetings are held the fourth Friday of each month.

This month’s speaker, Edward Fitzpatrick, will focus on the topic “Stem Cell Research Update benefiting those with Parkinson.”

Fitzpatrick is a longtime resident of Fallbrook and has served on the countywide Parkinson Support Group board of directors. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease 11 years ago. As a patient of...