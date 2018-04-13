Angel Society quarterly donations total $48,450

FALLBROOK – The Angel Society of Fallbrook is pleased to announce its quarterly Philanthropic Report for January, February and March of 2018.

Receiving $10,000 each were Fallbrook Senior Citizen’s Center and Boys and Girls Club of North County. Canine Companions and Fallbrook Music Society each received $5,000, while Rally for Children was given $4,000.

Other recipients of donations were The Friends of Fallbrook Community Center, $3,500, to help fund Science Kid Camps; Friends of Fallbrook Library, $3,000 to support upcoming children’s programs; Fallbrook Village Rotary Club Foundat...