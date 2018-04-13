Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Tom Ferrall
Staff Writer 

Avocado Festival gives businesses big boost

 
Last updated 4/13/2018 at 1:36pm

Lucette Moramarco photos

Heather Howard, left, owner of The Spoiled Avocado and Mimi's Boutique SoCal, and her assistant, Annah Hill, are ready to sell a lot of avocado-themed merchandise, including this bathing suit, during the Avocado Festival.

Faro Trupiano owns and operates three restaurants in Fallbrook, so it's no surprise that he is a big fan of the annual Avocado Festival.

"It definitely is the busiest day of the year," said Trupiano, adding that it is also his best day financially. "There's a lot of foot traffic that we don't normally see in Fallbrook. So, yeah, we definitely welcome the Avocado Festival with open arms, for sure."

Although there is plenty of county fair-type food available at the Avocado Festival, attendees looking to get out of the sun for a cool drink and some quality food make their way into local esta...



