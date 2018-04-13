Avocado Festival puts Fallbrook in spotlight

Steve and Mary Smith, along with an impressive avocado, get their picture taken at the 2017 Avocado Festival in downtown Fallbrook. Shane Gibson photo

Close to 100,000 people are expected to visit downtown Fallbrook Sunday, April 15, for the annual Avocado Festival, an event that showcases the "Friendly Village" and its people.

Lila MacDonald, CEO of the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, said more than 150 volunteers from the community help out with the Avocado Festival, some hitting the downtown streets in the wee hours of the morning so the event that features more than 450 vendors can begin promptly 9 a.m.

The Avocado Festival is one of many festivals held in North County – there's the Strawberry Festival in Vista, the Carlsbad Villag...