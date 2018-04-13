Brush fires blacken two acres near I-15 and Old Hwy 395
Last updated 4/13/2018 at 2:28pm
Cal Fire firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a pair of brush fires that have blackened a total of two acres on the south side of I-15 at Old Highway 395, according to Fire Captain Issac Sanchez. The No. 4 lane of southbound I-15 is closed and, according to a Cal Fire tweet, crews will remain at the scene for three hours....
