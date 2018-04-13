Carner, Gutierrez, Mendoza and Winfield honored as Students of the Month

The April Students of the Month are, left to right, Esmeralda Gutierrez, Nathan Carner, Sebastian Winfield and Juliza Mendoza. Darcy Kuran photo

Four talented individuals – a mathematics wizard, a tremendous giver, a quiet scholar and a potential pro golfer – were honored as the Students of the Month for April at a special recognition breakfast, April 5, at North Coast Church.

Nathan Carner, Esmeralda Gutierrez and Juliza Mendoza of Fallbrook Union High School and Sebastian Winfield of Oasis High School were celebrated for their achievements in and out of the classroom.

Carner was the first student to be saluted, and he was introduced to the audience by the teacher that nominated him, Debbie Berg, who said Carner aced her calc...