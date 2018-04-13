Petaluma plane crash takes life of Fallbrook man
Last updated 4/13/2018 at 1:31pm
A plane crash in a rural area of Sonoma County has claimed the life of a Fallbrook resident, according to the Sonoma County Coroner's Office.
Carleton Henry Morrison, 75, of Fallbrook, was killed when the Mooney M20 fixed wing aircraft he was piloting crashed in the 3600 block of Manor Lane in Petaluma the evening of Friday, April 6.
"He died doing what he love," Carl Morrison's son, Jim Morrison said. "He lived big and he died big."
According to Jim Morrison, Carl, an accomplished pilot, had just taken off and was only two miles from the airport when the crash occurred.
"That's all we kn...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)