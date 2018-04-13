Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Supervisors set Community Facilities District formation hearing for Meadowood

 
A hearing on the creation of a Community Facilities District for Pardee Homes’ Meadowood development will take place, May 9, at the San Diego County Administration Center.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0, March 28, to set the hearing date while also finding that the assessment district’s creation is within the scope of the project’s Environmental Impact Report.

