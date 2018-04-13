The Wings of Freedom Tour flies into the McClellan- Palomar Airport, April 20-22

CARLSBAD – In honor of World War II veterans, the Collings Foundation’s Wings of Freedom Tour brings extremely rare bomber and fighter aircraft for local living history display as part of 110-city nationwide tour.

The B-17 Flying Fortress “Nine O Nine," Consolidated B-24 Liberator “Witchcraft,” B-25 Mitchell "Tondelayo" bombers and P-51 Mustang "Betty Jane" fighter will fly into McClellan-Palomar Airport, 2210 Palomar Airport Road, April 20-22. Guests will have the opportunity to visit, explore and learn more about these unique and rare treasures of aviation history.

Hours of gr...