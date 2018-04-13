Morrison was a rare man

We lost a dear friend on Friday. Fallbrook lost a pillar of the community.

Carl Morrison was the rare person who showed true dedication to his family, country and God. His service to his Church, clients, community and friends was remarkable. His mentoring, volunteering and advocacy were unparalleled.

Carl’s love of flying, along with his participation and leadership in the Civil Air Patrol made him an example for other airmen to emulate. We can’t think of a more fitting tribute to Carl Morrison than to rename the Fallbrook Airpark in his honor.

We offer our sincerest condolences to Mary and the entire Morrison family.

Jim and Carol Zaleski