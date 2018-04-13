Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Morrison was a rare man

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/13/2018 at 1:15pm



We lost a dear friend on Friday. Fallbrook lost a pillar of the community.

Carl Morrison was the rare person who showed true dedication to his family, country and God. His service to his Church, clients, community and friends was remarkable. His mentoring, volunteering and advocacy were unparalleled.

Carl’s love of flying, along with his participation and leadership in the Civil Air Patrol made him an example for other airmen to emulate. We can’t think of a more fitting tribute to Carl Morrison than to rename the Fallbrook Airpark in his honor.

We offer our sincerest condolences to Mary and the entire Morrison family.

Jim and Carol Zaleski


 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 04/14/2018 22:58