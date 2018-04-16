Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Fallbrook local presents Cesar Chavez Legacy award

 
Last updated 4/16/2018 at 9:17pm



FALLBROOK - Fallbrook resident Leticia Maldonado/Stamos was selected to present the Cesar Chavez Legacy award to entertainment legend Edward James Olmos at the annual dinner event at the Millennial Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles on April 6.

Maldonado/Stamos, a member of the board of directors of the Cesar Chavez Foundation, was delighted to do the honors because “Eddie’s commitment to the cause of farm workers has been consistent and deep for decades. Also because his dedication to the betterment of local communities through his many projects outside of entertainment inspires so many o...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
