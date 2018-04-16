Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Samantha Childs
Pacific Sothebys International Realty 

Pacific Sotheby's International Realty agent Amelia Smith demonstrates how heroes are made

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/16/2018 at 6:17pm

Amelia Smith is a life-long horseback rider who raised funds for the workers at San Luis Rey Downs.

The word "hero" often conjures up mental pictures of red flapping capes, over-the-elbow gloves and bold breastplate logos. But perhaps the accessories don't make the hero. Perhaps heroes are defined by something else.

Maya Angelou said, "I think a hero is any person really intent on making this a better place for all people."

The recent California wildfire season was the worst in history. With over 1.3 million acres of the state ravaged by flames that destroyed homes and lives, it would be easy for everyone to be disheartened. But even clouds made of smoke can have a silver lining.

That si...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017