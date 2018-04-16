Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Pam Moss
Special to the Village News 

Real estate sales must be intentional

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/16/2018 at 6:20pm



Selling real estate must be done with intent. It isn’t something that just happens. There are three points that can make or break a deal.

The first is pictures. It may seem like a silly statement, but look at some of the pictures posted on the multiple listing service and every live real estate website in the known universe. To sell a property at the best possible price in a reasonable amount of time the first thing people learn about a property is from the pictures. Will a dark ugly rendition of an old photo do well?

Remember that a picture is worth a thousand words. Did the real estate...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017