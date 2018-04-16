Real estate sales must be intentional

Selling real estate must be done with intent. It isn’t something that just happens. There are three points that can make or break a deal.

The first is pictures. It may seem like a silly statement, but look at some of the pictures posted on the multiple listing service and every live real estate website in the known universe. To sell a property at the best possible price in a reasonable amount of time the first thing people learn about a property is from the pictures. Will a dark ugly rendition of an old photo do well?

Remember that a picture is worth a thousand words. Did the real estate...