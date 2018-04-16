Murphy & Murphy makes donation to support Boys & Girls Club event

From left, Chris, Kim and Sam Murphy present a check to Allison Barclay, CEO of Boys & Girls Club North County, in support of club's upcoming Casino Royale Dinner and Auction Gala.

FALLBROOK – Murphy & Murphy Southern California Realty announced April 6 that it has donated $3,000 to the Boys & Girls Club's upcoming Casino Royale Dinner and Auction Gala, which will be held April 21 at Pala Casino Spa & Resort.

"We've always supported our local charities, and the Boys & Girls Club organization – one of our biggest – does a tremendous job taking care of our community," said Chris Murphy. "We know that a healthy community starts with happy, healthy kids, and if we can contribute to the Boys & Girls Club's financial support system so it can conti...