Packards to be the featured American-made cars at 53rd annual Fallbrook Vintage Car Show
Last updated 4/16/2018 at 8:23pm
FALLBROOK – Visitors will be greeted by the featured American-made Packard automobiles at this year's 53rd annual Fallbrook Vintage Car Show 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 27, on Memorial Day weekend, on the grass at the Pala Mesa Resort, 2001 Old Highway 395, in Fallbrook. The show and parking are free to visitors.
"These cars will shine at the largest ever Fallbrook show," Ron Mintle, Chuck Pedigo and Doug Allen said. They are this year's co-chairs responsible for organizing the show.
Packards were first introduced in 1899 and had production runs into the mid-1950s. More than almos...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)