Photographs brighten Fallbrook Food Pantry

FALLBROOK – Picture this: photographs of food donated by or acquired because of the generosity of the community. This artwork is daily on display at the Fallbrook Food Pantry thanks to the talents, time and thoughtfulness of Wayne and Elissa Taylor. They responded to a vision of pantry executive director Jennifer Vetch to create more of a grocery store atmosphere.

The Taylors spent numerous hours creating visual works of art depicting the various fruits and vegetables distributed to pantry clients. Ten 20-inch by 30-inch and six 16-inch by 20-inch color prints are posted on the previousl...