Barrick, Dunckel inducted into Palomar College Athletic Hall of Fame

The Palomar College Athletic Hall of Fame now includes 1987 Fallbrook High School graduates Scott Barrick and Bill Dunckel.

“I just thought it was a big honor, and I am very grateful to have at least one season to play under Coach Craft,” Barrick, who played football for the Comets in 1989 when Tom Craft was Palomar’s head coach, said.

“What an honor,” Dunckel, who was one of Palomar’s baseball players during the 1988 and 1989 seasons, said. “There are so many great athletes that have gone through that school. I just feel privileged. It’s a once in a lifetime deal, and I f...